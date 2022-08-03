Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 5.5%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 1,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 892,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817,627 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

