Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $115.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001857 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,361,782 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.