W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $28.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $540.25 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $553.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

