voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
voxeljet Trading Up 1.1 %
VJET stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87.
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
