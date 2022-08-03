VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VNRX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.62. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 148.44% and a negative net margin of 15,827.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

