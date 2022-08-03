Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.56 ($2.73).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 342.16. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,227.23).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

