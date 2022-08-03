VIG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. VIG has a total market capitalization of $751,005.67 and $25.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,878,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

