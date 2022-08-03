Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30.

Insider Activity

In other Victoria Gold news, Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 2,150 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,112.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 715,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,808.16.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

