Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

