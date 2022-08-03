Veritas Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,798,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986,750 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $369,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

