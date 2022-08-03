Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $9.22 on Wednesday, hitting $198.20. 44,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,282. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

