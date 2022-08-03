Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

OEZVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Trading Up 2.0 %

OEZVY stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Verbund Company Profile

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.