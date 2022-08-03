Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.85 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 96,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,377,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

