Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s 6th Largest Position

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.7% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.