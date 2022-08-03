Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $156,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

