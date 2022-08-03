Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $206.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.