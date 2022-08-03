Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,695. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.55.

