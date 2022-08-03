Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

