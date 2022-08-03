Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 162,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55.

