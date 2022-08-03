Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55.

