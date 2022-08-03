Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.