Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,782,198 shares.The stock last traded at $152.99 and had previously closed at $153.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

