Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

