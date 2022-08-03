Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 3,458 shares.The stock last traded at $86.69 and had previously closed at $94.89.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the second quarter worth $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the first quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
