Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

AWAY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

