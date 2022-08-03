Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.
ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
AWAY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $29.86.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.