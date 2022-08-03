Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,094,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.39. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

