Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.