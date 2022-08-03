Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 249,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day moving average of $215.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.