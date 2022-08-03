Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

APO stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

