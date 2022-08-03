Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,997. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.