Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

