UTU Protocol (UTU) Market Cap Hits $608,750.13

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $608,750.13 and approximately $886.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

UTU Protocol Coin Profile

UTU Protocol (UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io.

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

