Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (UTK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $65.69 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

