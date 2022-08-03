Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading Up 4.1%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 23,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 32,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

USIO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Usio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Usio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Usio by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Usio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Usio by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

