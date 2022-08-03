USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

USNA opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a maintains rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock worth $225,450 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

