UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $826,033.48

UREEQA (URQA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $826,033.48 and approximately $2,065.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00616390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017595 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.
UREEQA Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
Buying and Selling UREEQA
Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.