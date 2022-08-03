Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,015. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $883.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unitil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Unitil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

