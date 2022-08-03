Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
Shares of NYSE UTL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,015. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $883.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.
UTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
