United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDIRF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($37.11) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($46.39) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.57.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.