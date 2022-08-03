United Airlines (UAL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) recently:

7/25/2022 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

7/25/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $86.50 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $86.50 to $75.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $38.00.

7/12/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

7/7/2022 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

7/7/2022 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $45.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 10,155,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,763,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get United Airlines Holdings Inc alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,231,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.