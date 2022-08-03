Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.04.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

