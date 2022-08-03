UNICORN Token Trading Up 7.8% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $9,776.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035732 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.