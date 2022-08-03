Ultiledger Hits Market Cap of $23.69 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $23.69 million and $21,946.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00127209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032127 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

