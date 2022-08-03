Ultiledger Hits Market Cap of $23.69 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $23.69 million and $21,946.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003897 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00127209 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032127 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars.
