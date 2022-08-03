UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Tobam raised its position in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in UGI by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.