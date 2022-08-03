U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,963,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 976.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,092. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.78.

