U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $400,946,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $364,271,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

HLT traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,330. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

