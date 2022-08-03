U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,616 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of MTA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Separately, TheStreet lowered Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.