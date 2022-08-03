U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares during the quarter. SkyWest makes up approximately 3.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $96,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SkyWest by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,895. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

