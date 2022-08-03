U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 11.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.21% of Southwest Airlines worth $328,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

LUV traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 127,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

