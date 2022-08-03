U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 372,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Alcoa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. 45,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,343. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.