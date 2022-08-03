U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

LPX traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,963. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

